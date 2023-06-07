Health Check Podcast: What to eat or not eat if you have IBS

Stress can trigger or worsen IBS, but it is not the root cause, says guest Dr Andrew Ong. PHOTO: PEXELS
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

IBS or irritable bowel syndrome is a common condition that causes recurrent episodes of diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, or abdominal pain. Stress can trigger or worsen it, which is why the link between the gut and brain or what is known as the gut-brain axis must not be ignored in the treatment of complex cases, said Dr Andrew Ong, a consultant gastroenterologist at the Singapore General Hospital, who runs a weekly IBS clinic at the hospital for hard-to-treat IBS cases. 

Still, when it comes to IBS, the first question that he gets from patients often concerns food. So, in part two of a two-parter on IBS, Dr Ong chats with ST’s senior health correspondent Joyce Teo about diet and IBS.

Listen to Pt 1: Can stress trigger IBS? - https://str.sg/i3YP

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:59 Type of foods that can cause problems for those with IBS

13:31 Are mushrooms a good choice for those with IBS?

18:35 The difference between food intolerance and food allergy

20:44 Tips on keeping the gut healthy

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Read more: https://str.sg/iJqa

---

---

---

