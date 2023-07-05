Health Check Podcast: Talking about youth mental health

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
ST Podcasts is five years old! To celebrate our 5th anniversary, we recorded this episode live in front of an audience at Temasek Shophouse with three guests, and the topic was on youth mental health.
Young people are a lot more open to talking about their mental health challenges these days, but there’s still quite a lot of stigma surrounding mental health. To normalise mental health conversations, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts three mental health advocates.
The first guest is Singaporean national swimmer Quah Ting Wen, a three-time Olympian who recently earned the prestigious title of Best Athlete at the 2023 South-east Asian (SEA) Games held in Cambodia.
The second guest is Sherman Ho, the co-founder of Happiness initiative, a social enterprise that focuses on well-being research and runs well-being programmes in schools, for companies and in the community.
The third guest is Sabrina Ooi, the co-founder & CEO of Calm Collective Asia, an organisation with the mission to normalise mental health conversations amongst professionals in Asia, through talks, programmes and roundtables.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:16 Ting Wen on life as a professional swimmer (it is not always rosy!)
2:57 Sherman on being in the happiness business, and talking about unhappiness
4:11 Sabrina talks about her past, when she was haunted by suicidal thoughts and how its normal to not feel well mentally
9:31 How Ting Wen’s first two years of college in the United States went
18:40 Tips on what to do when people talk to you about their mental health
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
