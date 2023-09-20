Health Check Podcast: Is personalised health based on genetics?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Precision medicine - sometimes known as personalised medicine or health - is an innovative approach to tailoring disease prevention and treatment that takes into account differences in people’s genes, environments, and lifestyles.
Professor Patrick Tan, the executive director of Precision Health Research, Singapore (Precise), the entity set up to implement the current phase of Singapore’s three-phase National Precision Medicine programme, is our guest in this episode.
ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with him about what precision health is, the ground-breaking research being done in Singapore, and how the entity is working with clinicians to pilot the implementation of precision medicine programmes in the healthcare system.
1:16 What is precision health?
2:58 Lessons from the SG10k study
4:43 Status of the current SG100k study
8:28 The ongoing precision health pilots
12:35 An issue raised by participants in the SG10k study
25:01 What can we expect in the future of precision health?
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Paxton Pang
