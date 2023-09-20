Health Check Podcast: Is personalised health based on genetics?

Professor Patrick Tan, the executive director of Precision Health Research, Singapore (Precise), the entity set up to implement the current phase of Singapore’s three-phase National Precision Medicine programme, is our guest in this episode.

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with him about what precision health is, the ground-breaking research being done in Singapore, and how the entity is working with clinicians to pilot the implementation of precision medicine programmes in the healthcare system.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:16 What is precision health?

2:58 Lessons from the SG10k study

4:43 Status of the current SG100k study

8:28 The ongoing precision health pilots

12:35 An issue raised by participants in the SG10k study

25:01 What can we expect in the future of precision health?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Paxton Pang

