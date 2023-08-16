Health Check Podcast: How to make it easier for people to live till the end at home

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Many people wish to die in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by their loved ones. However, the reality is that it is not so easy to do so yet.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Ms Sim Bee Hia, the executive director of the Singapore Hospice Council, about the challenges involved.
They also discussed what the fraternity plans to do to make it easier for people to live out their lives at home.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:49 The challenges to enable someone to die at home if they wish to
4:18 Empowering caregivers
9:42 How will it look like in the future for someone to die at home
12:11 The role that primary care doctors can play
16:17 Importance of death literacy
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!