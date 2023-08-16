Health Check Podcast: How to make it easier for people to live till the end at home

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Ms Sim Bee Hia, the executive director of the Singapore Hospice Council, about the challenges involved.

They also discussed what the fraternity plans to do to make it easier for people to live out their lives at home.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:49 The challenges to enable someone to die at home if they wish to

4:18 Empowering caregivers

9:42 How will it look like in the future for someone to die at home

12:11 The role that primary care doctors can play

16:17 Importance of death literacy

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!