Health Check Podcast: Can stress trigger IBS?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Many people think that stress can cause IBS or irritable bowel syndrome, a common condition that causes recurrent episodes of diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, or abdominal pain. But this is not true.
Stress can trigger or worsen IBS, but it is not the root cause, says Dr Andrew Ong, a consultant gastroenterologist at the Singapore General Hospital, who runs a weekly IBS clinic at the hospital for hard-to-treat IBS cases.
In this episode hosted by Straits Times senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, Dr Ong also talks about how the brain and the gut are linked, the approach he takes at the weekly clinic and how it has helped some patients.
This is the first of a two-part series with Dr Ong on gastrointestinal issues, of which IBS is the most common condition. In the next episode, Dr Ong talks to Joyce about the foods to avoid if one has IBS, and the difference between food intolerance and food allergy.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:17 The link between our gut and brain
3:09 What is irritable bowel syndrome?
8:14 Misconceptions of lactose intolerance
11:54 How does a psychologist help with treatment
17:24 Example of a patient at the weekly clinic
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Read more: https://str.sg/iJqa
Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!