Health Check Podcast: Can stress trigger IBS?

Stress can trigger or worsen IBS, but it is not the root cause, says Dr Andrew Ong, a consultant gastroenterologist at the Singapore General Hospital, who runs a weekly IBS clinic at the hospital for hard-to-treat IBS cases.

In this episode hosted by Straits Times senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, Dr Ong also talks about how the brain and the gut are linked, the approach he takes at the weekly clinic and how it has helped some patients.

This is the first of a two-part series with Dr Ong on gastrointestinal issues, of which IBS is the most common condition. In the next episode, Dr Ong talks to Joyce about the foods to avoid if one has IBS, and the difference between food intolerance and food allergy.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:17 The link between our gut and brain

3:09 What is irritable bowel syndrome?

8:14 Misconceptions of lactose intolerance

11:54 How does a psychologist help with treatment

17:24 Example of a patient at the weekly clinic

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

