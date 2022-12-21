Heading to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve? Avoid crowds with digital map

SINGAPORE - A digital map that shows congestion levels in real time will be accessible on Dec 24, to help last-minute shoppers and revellers in Orchard Road navigate and avoid crowded areas.

The digital map (https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-orchard-road) highlights areas in town that are packed with people, and suggests alternative places that are less crowded.

The portal will be available on Dec 24, from 6pm to 1.30am.

Police on Wednesday said large crowds are expected in the vicinity of Orchard Road on the night of Christmas Eve.

“As Orchard MRT station is expected to be crowded, commuters are advised to head towards alternative stations such as Dhoby Ghaut and Somerset MRT stations, where possible,” they added.

The map can be accessed via computer and mobile devices. The same technology was used on National Day to let the public monitor crowds.

Police said officers, crowd control barricades and direction signs will also be deployed to manage crowds in the area. They urged the people to be patient and not to force their way through the crowd or any closed-off areas.

“Security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items. Members of the public are advised to cooperate with these officers to facilitate the checks.”