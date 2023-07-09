He will be ‘deeply missed’: PM Lee sends condolences to wife of late economist Lim Chong Yah

SINGAPORE – As founding chairman of the National Wages Council (NWC), the late Professor Lim Chong Yah made a major contribution to Singapore’s economic take-off, and established principles that continue to benefit the country to this day, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

Prof Lim, an eminent economist who was conferred the Public Service Star in 1976, the Meritorious Service Medal in 1983 and the Distinguished Service Order in 2000, died on Saturday morning. He was 91.

In a condolence letter to Prof Lim’s wife, Madam See Nah Nah, PM Lee said Prof Lim will be deeply missed.

“I hope you will find comfort in knowing that his memory and legacy will live on through his many lasting contributions to Singapore and their impact on generations of Singaporeans,” he said.

PM Lee shared how he was tutored by Prof Lim while studying economics for his A-level examinations in 1970.

As a teacher, Prof Lim was “patient and caring”, an attribute he said many generations of students could attest to, PM Lee said.

”He (Prof Lim) would set me an essay topic each week, which I would research and write up before discussing it with him at the next tutorial.

“It was an active, intense and effective way to master the basics of the subject, which have remained with me and proven invaluable all my life,” PM Lee said.

He added that he and Prof Lim kept in touch, and had more reason to engage after he joined the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), while Prof Lim became the founding chairman of NWC in 1972, at a time when labour relations were fraught with tensions.

“The NWC’s annual negotiations and recommendations paved the way for smooth industrial relations and progressive wage adjustments.

“The process helped maintain industrial peace, ensured workers enjoyed a fair share of the fruits of growth, and strengthened the tripartite partnership between unions, employers, and government,” PM Lee said.

Under Prof Lim’s stewardship, “the NWC grew into a crucial institution unique to Singapore and trusted by all parties, that continues to serve us well till this day”, he added.

PM Lee said the NWC negotiations in 1986 were particularly memorable to him as Singapore had just experienced a severe economic downturn the year before, and it was uncertain if the economy was on the path to recovery.

The Economic Committee which he chaired recommended cutting the CPF contribution rate from 50 per cent to 35 per cent. It also suggested restraining wage costs to maintain Singapore’s competitiveness with other newly industrialising economies such as South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

PM Lee, who was then the Acting Minister of Trade and Industry, said: “These were drastic recommendations. It was crucial that both employers and unions understood the national imperative, and the strategy was not derailed by over-generous and unrealistic wage settlements.”

“(Prof Lim) helped ensure our overriding considerations were accurately translated into clear, workable and fair recommendation.

“Under Prof Lim’s guidance, this was done, and the economy revived faster than we had dared to expect.”