SINGAPORE - In the 1880s, Tan Kim Ching, the eldest son of philanthropist Tan Tock Seng, married a Thai woman by the name of Pheun.

"In those days, when the king offers you a lady to marry, you can't say no," said Mr Roney Tan, a fifth-generation descendant of Tan Tock Seng and chairman of the Tan Tock Seng Medifund Committee.