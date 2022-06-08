He was happiest when performing with his beads, says daughter of late Orchard Road busker

SINGAPORE - Swinging chains of large wooden beads around his neck and waist in front of an audience in Orchard Road was the late Mr Oh Ow Kee's "one and only passion", said his daughter on Wednesday (June 8).

The 80-year-old, who died on Sunday, was a well-known figure on the popular shopping street. The family did not want to give more details about his death.

Pre-Covid-19 pandemic, he would be spotted rain or shine outside Takashimaya Shopping Centre, smiling widely at passers-by and tourists, who would often stop to watch. He would also encourage them to try their hand at a smaller chain of beads.

Mr Oh would stay in his spot all afternoon - from noon to as late as 8pm.

His eldest daughter said her father once told the family that the beads were as important as his life. She has a younger brother and sister.

“He would even sometimes sacrifice time at family occasions, saying that he would just show his face for a while before heading to Orchard Road,” said Ms Oh, who did not want to give her full name or age.

Mr Oh was given his first set of beads by a friend more than 20 years ago.

A "simple man", as described by his daughter, he had been a taxi driver, karang guni man (rag-and-bone man) and a clothes seller at night markets with his wife.

In their retirement, they picked up the exercise together.

The couple would busk together during the early days, but when grandchildren came along, his wife took a step back to care for them.

"But my dad continued and started all his styles and tricks - lifting legs, hands, doing two or three chains together," said Ms Oh.

Mr Oh really enjoyed having his skills appreciated by others, she said.

"In his old age, he had picked up something he liked and coincidentally, others appreciated it and applauded him," she added.