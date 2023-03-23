‘He was a hardworking husband and filial son’: Wife of pedestrian who died in Jurong West accident

SINGAPORE - A hardworking husband and filial son who wanted to make a living for his family despite being half-blind.

This was how Madam Kelly Wong, 46, described her late husband, Mr Keow Chan Liang, 47, who died in an accident in Jurong West on Tuesday morning.

Madam Wong, who is an office worker, said Mr Keow had been walking to the bus stop to take the MRT to work when he was hit by a car while attempting to cross the road.

Mr Keow worked as a masseur at a massage parlour located in Clementi.

“He would sometimes carry a cane with him because of his poor eyesight whenever he walked in unfamiliar places or at night, but he was familiar with the route he was walking along on Tuesday,” she said in a phone interview with The Straits Times.