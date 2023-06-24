He used to say he was ‘doing delivery’: Embalmer now finds meaning in serving the dead

SINGAPORE – When he first stepped into the funeral industry, Mr Raja Ashraf was too embarrassed to tell his family and friends about his occupation.

He would come up with different ways of explaining his work, such as “doing delivery” or serving as a “departures agent”.

When he finally shared that he is an embalmer, their response was one of fear – that he might have some kind of “supernatural aura”.

However, that fear gradually turned to amazement and respect when they saw how he helped give his late father and other relatives a dignified farewell.

Mr Ashraf has been an embalmer and operations staff member with Woodlands Memorial since October 2022.

As an embalmer, he ensures proper care for the deceased, and helps them look their best for the last time.

This takes great care and skill: preserving the body by injecting chemicals through the artery, draining the blood from the veins and organs, ensuring proper mouth closure, showering and cleaning up, dressing the body with clothes selected by the family, and applying make-up.

As an operations staff member, he also ensures the wake halls are ready for use, and attends to the requests of families.

“I learnt about the different funeral rites and practices of the different faiths in Singapore,” the 37-year-old said. “By understanding the practices based on the faith of the deceased, I will be able to serve the family better and be sensitive to their needs.”

There are currently 58 registered embalmers in Singapore.

While this is sufficient currently, Mr Hoo Hung Chye, executive director, Association of Funeral Directors, told The Straits Times that the demand for embalmers will increase amid Singapore’s rapidly ageing society.

He estimates that the industry may need up to 800 new entrants in the next 10 years.

“The funeral profession is still very much a service industry and requires the human touch. It is almost impossible to replace this with much automation or mechanisation,” he said.

While there may be some interest to join the industry, the turnover is also high, he added.

“Most of them join as funeral service crew or interns to have a feel of the profession. It takes truly passionate individuals – who want to serve the deceased and their families – to stay on.”