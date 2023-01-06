He took on Apple, Samsung: 10 things about Creative CEO Sim Wong Hoo, Singapore’s first technopreneur

SINGAPORE - Starting as a small computer repair shop in Chinatown, Creative Technology was a pioneer in the personal computer audio sector and eventually grew into a multibillion-dollar tech giant.

Its founder, Mr Sim Wong Hoo, firmly cemented his legacy as Singapore’s first technopreneur. Here are 10 facts about Mr Sim, who died on Wednesday at the age of 67.

1. He and his siblings were raised by his enterprising mother

Mr Sim was the 10th child out of five boys and seven girls in his Zhao’an Hokkien family, and was raised in a kampung in Bukit Panjang. His father died in 1969, when Mr Sim was 12 years old.

He inherited his entrepreneurial spirit and grit from his mother, Mrs Sim-Tan Siok Kee, who raised the family single-handedly by rearing animals, farming produce and going door to door to sell eggs.

2. He graduated with a diploma in electrical and electronics engineering

Mr Sim completed secondary school at Bukit Panjang Government High, and studied the electrical and electronics engineering at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.