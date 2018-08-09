He helped shape SUTD in early years

MR PHILIP NG CHEE TAT

Former chairman,

Singapore University of Technology and Design

The Distinguished Service Order

Many Singaporeans might know him as a property baron.

But in recognition of his contributions to the nation and his efforts in advancing the tertiary education landscape here, Mr Philip Ng will be awarded the Distinguished Service Order, as part of the National Day Awards this year.

Mr Ng, the chief executive of property developer Far East Organization, is also the founding chairman of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

He served for eight years before stepping down in 2016, and led the conceptualisation and development of the university in its early stages.

He also played a key role in establishing partnerships with the United States' Massachusetts Institute of Technology and China's Zhejiang University.

These "contributed to the development of SUTD's design-centric, and multi-disciplinary pedagogy and curriculum", said the award citation for the 59-year-old .

Said Mr Ng: "I am most grateful to my country for according me this honour.

PRIVILEGED TO SERVE It has been my privilege to be able to serve... I thank God for His grace and the Government for inviting me to participate in many interesting national projects like the SUTD. MR PHILIP NG

"It has been my privilege to be able to serve... I thank God for His grace and the Government for inviting me to participate in many interesting national projects like the SUTD."

Mr Ng is also active in public spheres outside the education sector. He is currently serving on the SingHealth Property Committee and MOH Holdings Healthcare Infrastructure and Planning Committee, among others. He was also part of the Constitutional Commission set up in 2016 that was tasked to review the Elected Presidency.

Jolene Ang