Dr Loo Choon Yong helped develop Jurong industrial area

Dr Loo Choon Yong

Former Chairman, Jurong Town Corporation

Public Service Star (Bar)

As the former chairman of Jurong Town Corporation (JTC), Dr Loo Choon Yong played a part in the development of the Jurong industrial area, which has grown from a sleepy backwater 50 years ago to a key driver of Singapore's industrialisation.

In addition to stabilising industrial rental rates, he also reviewed JTC's policies to minimise speculation in industrial property.

Later, he oversaw the successful divestment of JTC's fully owned subsidiaries, Ascendas Group and Jurong International Group.

The 70-year-old, who is executive chairman of Raffles Medical Group, feels privileged to have witnessed Singapore's evolution from Third World to First in a single generation.

He says: "While we are recognised by the world for our many achievements, we must not be complacent and need to keep up with our standards.

"We need to continue building and improving our institutions to maintain a clean, transparent and progressive Singapore."

His wish for Singapore on its birthday?

"54 more good years."