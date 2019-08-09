National Day Awards 2019

Dr Loo Choon Yong helped develop Jurong industrial area

Dr Loo Choon Yong's birthday wish for Singapore is that it will have another 54 more good years to come.
Dr Loo Choon Yong's birthday wish for Singapore is that it will have another 54 more good years to come.
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Political Correspondent
graceho@sph.com.sg

Dr Loo Choon Yong
Former Chairman, Jurong Town Corporation
Public Service Star (Bar)

As the former chairman of Jurong Town Corporation (JTC), Dr Loo Choon Yong played a part in the development of the Jurong industrial area, which has grown from a sleepy backwater 50 years ago to a key driver of Singapore's industrialisation.

In addition to stabilising industrial rental rates, he also reviewed JTC's policies to minimise speculation in industrial property.

Later, he oversaw the successful divestment of JTC's fully owned subsidiaries, Ascendas Group and Jurong International Group.

The 70-year-old, who is executive chairman of Raffles Medical Group, feels privileged to have witnessed Singapore's evolution from Third World to First in a single generation.

He says: "While we are recognised by the world for our many achievements, we must not be complacent and need to keep up with our standards.

"We need to continue building and improving our institutions to maintain a clean, transparent and progressive Singapore."

 

National Day Awards 2019

Top honours for J.Y. Pillay who built up SIA, led GIC, MAS
Home is where the heart is for conductor Lan Shui
Strengthening identity, competencies of teachers
Changing perceptions, fostering understanding: Yatiman Yusof
Building a world-class public transport system: Abdullah Shafiie Mohamed Sidik
Volunteering is in Gerald Balendran Singham's DNA
Greening Singapore for all generations: Wong Tuan Wah
A voice for businesses' needs and concerns: Teo Siong Seng
Zainol Abeedin Hussin fought for justice and gave back to society
Dr Loo Choon Yong helped develop Jurong industrial area
Up for the challenge to boost population health: Professor Philip Choo Wee Jin
A passion for improving healthcare workers' lives: K. Thanaletchimi
Taking research onto the global stage: Professor Joseph Liow Chin Yong
Teacher to the stars: Professor Bernard John Lanskey

His wish for Singapore on its birthday?

"54 more good years."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2019, with the headline 'He helped develop Jurong industrial area'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content