He grew up 'fatherless', but never felt a lack of love

School, church bolstered his confidence

Beyond his extended family, Mr Yeo credits his teachers and religious community as key sources of support during his adolescence.

He joined his secondary school’s Chinese martial arts team with the encouragement of its teacher in charge, who knew about his family situation. Mr Yeo eventually became the team leader.

Mdm How had also connected her sons with a church community, where they could be mentored on concerns like study stress, romantic relationships, and career. “She knew we might not feel comfortable sharing our thoughts with her,” says Mr Yeo, whose brother is now working as a project manager with a family of his own.

In church, he was given responsibilities such as ushering church-goers, and mentoring the younger youths.

“Church shaped my values, so when I was on the streets and met bad company, who for example wanted to introduce me to smoking, I didn’t want to be affiliated with them.”

It was also in church that Mr Yeo met young people who had previously joined gangs.

“I realised that there were other youths coming from challenging family backgrounds, but who were not as fortunate because they didn't meet the right people earlier on,” he says.

He admits there were “many times that I could also have gone that way”. Once, following a quarrel with his brother, he wanted to leave home for good. Other times, he found himself upset about his circumstances and wanted to give up.

But his mother or church mentors would sense it, and counsel him.

“All these contributed to my development of a positive worldview, and helped me believe that the best way to live my life is actually to pay it forward,” said Mr Yeo.

Today, it is hard to believe the gentle, cheerful father came so close to becoming a hardened gang member.

Instead, he now works alongside his mother at social service agency Fei Yue Community Services. Mdm How, who also pursued further studies, now holds a double diploma in counselling and family education.

Mr Yeo, a senior social worker, also received the Promising Social Worker Award from President Halimah Yacob in 2018.

“This isn’t a personal achievement. Many adults in my life contributed to helping me to reach my potential,” he says. “I never imagined I could do so well.

“To build self worth, it’s important for children to know that there are adults that care for them. Mum tried her best by bringing in our grandparents and church community to support us through our childhood,” he says.

He adds: “Even for single-parent families and other types of family structures, as long as the care and concern is there, it can be a protective factor that creates a healthy environment for children to grow.”

His takeaway, from work and his own life experiences, is that family structures are not the be-all and end-all; it takes a village.