He gets his last wish of glamping with extended family of 24, thanks to team from cancer institute

SINGAPORE - Mr Haris Husain, 76, was diagnosed with bladder cancer in July 2021 and despite going for surgery, his condition deteriorated.

Now terminally ill, his last wish is to go glamping by the sea with his family and create good memories with them.

The National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, (NCIS) Dream Makers came forward to help him fulfil his dream on Saturday.

The team of 30, led by Dr Chong Wan Qin, a consultant at the institute, organised and paid for Mr Haris and his extended family of 24 to spend the evening at Heritage Chalet in Pasir Ris.

The team includes doctors, nurses, medical social workers and volunteers.

Chicken wings, satay and otah – all of Mr Haris’ favourite foods – were on the menu on Saturday evening. The family, including 16 grandchildren aged three to 24, also did a photoshoot and watched movies outdoors.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a video interview, Mr Haris’ daughter, Ms Suzanah Haris, said the gathering means a lot to her father as the family had not been able to get together often due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My father was looking forward to seeing everyone together, especially his grandchildren,” said the 50-year-old with tears welling up in her eyes.

Mr Haris’ dream is the 11th wish the NCIS Dream Makers has fulfilled. Launched in 2018, the team works on about two to three such projects a year.

Dr Chong said the aim is to help terminally ill patients remember that there is life beyond cancer and add positivity to their fight against the disease.

“As most wish-granting organisations are focused on helping children, our goal is to fill in gap and help adult cancer patients achieve their dreams as well,” she added.

In October 2021, NCIS Dream Makers was awarded the Singapore Patient Engagement Initiative Award.

The award recognises outstanding patient engagement projects that contribute to improving the quality of care for patients, caregivers and the community.

At Heritage Chalet, Mr Haris’ family gathered around him as the sun was setting, chatting with one another as they enjoyed their meal. Many were dressed in brightly coloured tie-dye shirts.