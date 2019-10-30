HDB to install 6,000 digital display screens in lifts, lobbies next year

SINGAPORE - More residents will soon be able to get information and news from digital screens at Housing Board (HDB) lift lobbies and inside lifts, as part of the Republic's Smart Nation drive to leverage digital technologies.

HDB will pilot the installation of these digital display panels in housing estates from next year, the board said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 30) as it launches a tender to install and operate about 6,000 of these panels.

The panels will complement traditional noticeboards, which have limited space and require notices to be replaced when their content becomes outdated, HDB said.

The panels will be installed at HDB lift lobbies on the ground floor and inside some residential lifts. They will offer a rolling display of news and information from government agencies, community organisations and advertisers.

The content will range from local notices on activities in the estate to nationwide updates on emergencies and public health advisories.

Commercial advertisements could also be displayed, but these will be capped at 30 per cent of the total screen time, HDB said.

Currently, some town councils have already installed about 8,700 such panels at common areas of HDB blocks.

HDB said that its pilot will build on what the town councils have done by bringing greater economies of scale installing these panels.