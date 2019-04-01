HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in Q1

SINGAPORE - Housing Board (HDB) resale flat prices dipped 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the quarter before, according to the latest HDB flash estimates released on Monday (April 1).

The resale price index was 131, down from the 131.4 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The final figures, with more detailed public housing data, will be released on April 26.

In May, HDB is expected to offer about 3,400 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Kallang/ Whampoa, Tengah and Woodlands.

There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.