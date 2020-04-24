HDB resale and rental volume down, prices stagnant amid Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - Housing Board resale and rental volume fell in the first quarter of 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Data provided by the Housing Board (HDB) on Friday (April 24) showed that resale flat transactions fell from 6,339 in the last quarter of 2019 to 5,893 in the first three months this year - a 7 per cent drop.

Fewer three-room, four-room, five-room and executive resale flats were sold, but one-room and two-room flats saw small increases.

The first quarter volume, however, is still 21.9 per cent higher compared with the first quarter last year.

Meanwhile, prices of resale flats remained stagnant.

HDB data showed that five-room flats in Queenstown recorded the highest median resale price at $852,500, followed by Bukit Merah at $817,500 and Clementi at $815,000.

Latest figures also show that HDB approved 4 per cent fewer applications to rent out flats in the first quarter of the year - 11,591 cases compared with 12,079 in the previous quarter.

HDB said that sales launches scheduled in May have been deferred until further notice due to the ongoing circuit breaker measures that have led to the closure of most non-essential workplaces.