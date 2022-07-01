HDB resale and private property prices increased in Q2: Flash estimates

SINGAPORE - Both Housing Board resale and private property prices climbed in the second quarter of this year, according to flash estimates by the HDB and Urban Development Authority on Friday (July 1).

Resale prices of flats rose 2.6 per cent in the second quarter of this year from the previous three months, an increase from the 2.3 per cent growth in April this year, according to HDB. This is the ninth consecutive quarter that resale prices have increased.

Private residential property prices rose 3.2 per cent in the second quarter, compared with the 0.7 per cent rise in the three months before.

Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the rest of central region - areas such as Boon Keng, Queenstown and Bishan - increased the most among the three main regions here with a 6 per cent spike, compared with a 2.7 per cent decrease in the last quarter.

Non-landed private property prices in the core central region rose 1.6 per cent, reversing the 0.1 per cent decrease in April, whereas the price growth for the same type of property in the outside central region slowed to 1.7 per cent, compared with 2.2 per cent last quarter.