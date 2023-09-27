HDB rents rise 0.1% in August, lowest in almost 2 years; condo rents down 1%

SINGAPORE - Rents for Housing Board flats inched up by 0.1 per cent in August, the lowest increase in nearly two years, with analysts noting that this could be a sign of a potential slowdown in HDB rents.

Meanwhile, rents for condominium units dipped by 1 per cent in August, based on flash data released on Wednesday by the real estate portals 99.co and Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX). This could be an indication that condo rents are approaching their ceiling, said analysts.

Despite signs of stabilisation, rents in the public and private housing markets are still considerably higher on a year-on-year basis. HDB rents rose by 20.8 per cent in August compared with a year before, while condo rents climbed by 17.3 per cent in the same period.

The 0.1 per cent rise in HDB rents in August is the lowest since October 2021, when rents went up by 0.2 per cent.

Fewer HDB flats were leased out in August. An estimated 2,997 flats were rented that month, down from July’s 3,334 units. This is, however, a 16.9 per cent year-on-year increase from August 2022.

At the same time, condo rental volumes declined by 7.6 per cent as an estimated 6,730 units were rented in August, compared with 7,287 units in July. On a year-on-year basis, this is a 10.3 per cent drop.

Property analysts cited factors such as waning rental demand and an increased supply of new homes as reasons for the slowdown in HDB rental prices and the dip in condo rents.

Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of property firm ERA Realty, attributed the slowdown in the pace of HDB rental increases to the completion of 20,000 Build-To-Order units in 2022 and another 40,000 units slated for 2023.

“This can alleviate the demand for rental units, as more people collect the keys for their new homes,” said Mr Lim. “As HDB rental demand starts to ease, this could put downward pressure on HDB rental prices.”

Mr Mark Yip, chief executive of real estate agency Huttons Asia, said there were fewer condo launches during the seventh lunar month that began on Aug 16 and thus lower HDB rental demand from flat upgraders. This group of home owners sell their flats first and rent other HDB units to avoid paying additional stamp duties imposed on the purchase of second or subsequent properties.

Still, Mr Lim said the year-on-year growth in HDB rental transactions indicates that HDB flats are still viable alternatives for tenants who are priced out of the condo market.

In August, rents for three-room flats climbed by 0.7 per cent, while those for five-room units rose by 0.5 per cent, 99.co and SRX flash data showed. Rents for executive flats dropped by 1.5 per cent, and those for four-room flats dipped by 0.3 per cent.