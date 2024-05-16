HDB launches executive condo site opposite Downtown East in Pasir Ris for tender

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board has launched an executive condominium (EC) site at Jalan Loyang Besar for sale via tender, under the Government Land Sales programme’s confirmed list for the first half of 2024.

Analysts expect healthy demand from developers looking to ride on any pent-up demand for ECs in Pasir Ris, seeing that the last EC launch in the area was Sea Horizon in 2013.

There has also been an absence of Build-To-Order flat launches in Pasir Ris since 2015, noted project director Ngiam Juyong at property firm Huttons Asia.

He added that Sea Horizon’s resale prices averaged $1,239 per square foot (psf) in 2024, up 50 per cent from its launch price of $800 psf.

The 99-year Jalan Loyang Besar site, which spans 28,405.5 sq m, could yield about 710 residential units, said HDB on May 16. It is opposite the recreational and entertainment hub Downtown East.

Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at real estate company PropNex, expects healthy demand from HDB upgraders in the Pasir Ris and Tampines neighbourhoods.

Mr Justin Quek, chief executive at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said demand for ECs in the east of Singapore could also be strong, as supply remains relatively limited. Only two out of nine EC plots awarded since 2020 are in the east, he added.

Property analysts are projecting a top bid that ranges between $650 and $760 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), with five to eight developers vying for the plot.

Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive of property firm ERA Singapore, also expects a keen bidding contest. He noted, however, that developers must balance their land costs against buyers’ purchasing abilities, as EC buyers are subject to a monthly household income ceiling of $16,000.

“This can limit (buyers’ capacities) to purchase some of the four- or five-bedroom units,” he said.