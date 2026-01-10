HDB coffee shops renewing leases no longer required to offer budget meals from Jan 10

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The decision was made after operators and stallholders shared concerns about rising costs and the low number of customers who bought such meals.

SINGAPORE – HDB coffee shop operators renewing their leases from Jan 10 will no longer be required to sell budget meals under a scheme that aims to keep food affordable in the heartland.

This decision was made after operators and stallholders shared concerns about rising costs and the low number of customers who bought such meals, the Housing Board said on Jan 10.

It added that residents also flagged uneven food quality and inconsistent portion sizes in budget meals.

To address these concerns, HDB said it will make changes to the budget meal initiative from Jan 10 to keep the scheme sustainable while meeting the needs of residents.

As part of the changes, coffee shop operators will receive more financial support if they choose to offer such meals.

For coffee shops let out by HDB, operators will receive a rental discount of 5 per cent for the full three-year tenancy, up from the previous one-year period.

Existing rental coffee shops that offer budget meals will also receive the discount for the rest of their tenancy term.

Private coffee shop operators, which previously did not have any benefits, will get a discount on their temporary occupation licence fees .

As at Dec 31, 350 HDB rental coffee shops and 48 privately owned coffee shops are offering budget meals under the scheme.

HDB said that as at end-2025, there are a total of 805 rental and privately held HDB coffee shops in Singapore. Another 43 coffee shops are slated for completion between 2026 and 2030.

It said that operators who sign up for the initiative must pass on the discount in full to the stallholders providing budget meals. The operator must sign a letter of undertaking and declare how the discount is being shared among these stallholders.

“HDB may cease and claw back the rental discounts, if they are not distributed in full to participating stallholders,” it added.

The scope of budget meal requirements will also be revised to standardise the quantity and type of meals. Participating coffee shop operators will have to provide three budget meal and two budget drink options.

These three meals must include one economy rice option with one meat dish and two vegetable dishes, one halal meal and one breakfast item. The budget drinks requirement will remain unchanged.

Previously, new rental coffee shops tendered under the price-quality evaluation model were required to provide at least six budget meals, while existing rental coffee shops had to offer at least four. Privately owned coffee shops had to provide at least two.

There was no requirement on meal type.

“One downside of this arrangement is that the budget meals offered could be uneven across different coffee shops,” HDB said.

It added that it does not set the prices of budget meals; operators submit their meal proposals and proposed prices. Most budget meals have remained at around $3.50.

The Ministry of National Development and HDB initially aimed for all 374 coffee shops let out by HDB to come under the scheme by May 2026.

The scheme was made mandatory for all rental coffee shops renewing their tenancies from May 2023, and all privately owned coffee shops sold on the open market from December 2023.

Rental coffee shops now offering budget meals will continue to do so until the end of their tenancy. Existing coffee shops – those that are not newly let – can choose whether to continue with their existing offerings or adopt the new requirements.

HDB said most operators are not due for tenancy renewal at present, and “there will not be a sudden change in the number of coffee shops offering budget meals”.