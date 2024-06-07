HDB cautions property agents against misuse of flat portal amid rise in HFE letter applications

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board has warned property agents against approaching flat sellers through its resale listing portal to offer their services, amid a rise in the number of agents applying for HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letters.

Prospective buyers need a HFE letter – which indicates their eligibility to buy a flat, receive grants and financing options – to schedule viewings of units listed on HDB’s resale flat listing (RFL) service, which was officially launched on May 30.

Property agents who are not appointed by a buyer would not be able to contact sellers on the portal, unless they have a HFE letter.

In an e-mail to property agents seen by The Straits Times, one real estate firm said HDB has informed the agency that there has been an increase in the number of agents applying for a HFE letter.

“Salespersons are not allowed to approach flat sellers through the HDB RFL services, for example, being able to approach flat sellers because they have a HFE,” the e-mail noted.

The agency said HDB will take firm action against errant property agents, including banning them from the HDB Flat Portal and reporting the matter to the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) for further investigation.

HDB will also monitor if agents who apply for HFE letters end up buying flats during the validity period of the letter, which is six months.

ST has contacted HDB for comment.

HDB’s resale flat listing service allows owners or their property agents to list their homes for sale directly on the Flat Portal on its website. The service is currently free.

Sellers have the option to manage their listings independently or appoint property agents. Agents who are not representing any buyer, but had obtained a HFE letter to solicit business on the portal, could have potentially breached the terms and conditions of using the resale flat listing service.

HDB states on its website that property agents should only use the portal to manage their clients’ sale or purchase of flats.

A CEA spokesman said it has not received any feedback of agents misusing HDB’s service to solicit business from flat sellers.

Property agencies and agents who fail to comply with CEA’s Code of Ethics and Professional Client Care may be subject to disciplinary action, the spokesman said.

Agents who breach these laws could be fined up to $100,000 and have their licence suspended or revoked.