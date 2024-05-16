HDB calls for ideas from architectural community to rejuvenate Bukit Merah town centre

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board is calling for design proposals from the architectural community for the rejuvenation of Bukit Merah Town Centre.

It is looking for ideas to transform the town centre into a vibrant community node for both the young and old, while adopting a theme based on a folk tale about how Bukit Merah got its name.

The competition, which was launched at Singapore Archifest on May 16, will run till July 16 and is open to local practising designers or students in architecture and landscape design-related fields. They can take part as an individual, a team or a company.

HDB said on May 16 that the competition, which is organised with the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), is the first time the board is calling for design ideas from the architectural community for the upgrading of a town centre.

The upgrading initiative comes under HDB’s Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme, which aims to renew older estates to make the heartland more sustainable and vibrant.

Bukit Merah, which consists of estates such as Redhill, Tiong Bahru, Telok Blangah and Mount Faber, is one of four towns in the fourth batch to be refreshed under the programme. The other three are Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown and Choa Chu Kang.

Bukit Merah Town Centre is a bustling hub as residents from nearby estates visit the area for the bus interchange, supermarket, shops and food stalls, HDB said.

“Given the crucial function it serves, it is timely to give the town centre a makeover, to ensure that it meets the evolving needs of residents.”

SIA president Melvin Tan said: “The Bukit Merah town is close to the hearts of its residents, so it’s fitting to open ideas up to the public, since ideas can sprout from anywhere, whether a member of the public or a seasoned designer.”

He added that the institute is keen to see more of such competitions in future, as they present opportunities for architects to bring value to the built environment and wider community.

HDB said proposals should retain elements that represent the town’s history and heritage. The ideas must follow the theme, The Tale Of The Swordfish, based on a local folk tale about how Bukit Merah got its name.

In the tale, villagers on the coast were plagued by swordfish attacks until a boy told them to erect a wall of banana stems, in which the bills of the swordfish snouts will get stuck.

But the king, fearing the boy’s cleverness, ordered him to be killed. The boy’s blood stained the hill and gave rise to the name Bukit Merah, or Red Hill in Malay.

HDB said this theme resonated the most with residents, after engaging more than 600 of them.