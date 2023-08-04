HDB approval no longer needed for corridor-facing CCTVs in flats; demand for devices up

SINGAPORE - When Ms G (not her real name) had items stolen from her new Housing Board flat that was being renovated in April, she realised that she needed a way to keep watch on her belongings.

When she moved in two months later, she installed a doorbell with a camera outside her home. She is not alone.

Sellers have told The Straits Times that the demand for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other surveillance devices like doorbell cams and installations outside HDB flats is rising. Online legal resource Singapore Legal Advice said that doorbells offering video recording functions are also considered CCTV cameras.

In July, Ms G caught a deliveryman on video allegedly stealing a parcel, which contained two laptop mats. She uploaded the 27-second video on TikTok, and it chalked up more than 594,000 views.

Ms G, who is in her 20s and in the marketing industry, made a police report and the police said that investigations are ongoing. She added that her camera has also caught strangers poking at the mesh on her gate and touching her shoe cabinet just beside her main door as well as her main gate.

In response to ST’s queries, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) noted that “with advancement in technology, there is now a proliferation of CCTV-like devices such as smart-door devices and miniature cameras”. It added that these “are less intrusive than CCTV cameras and ... flat owners can easily install (them) within their flat or on their front door”.

It said that since May, flat owners are no longer required to seek HDB’s approval for the installation of corridor-facing CCTV cameras within their homes. However, it added that such cameras should not face the door or windows of another flat to safeguard their neighbours’ privacy.

HDB also said that the number of CCTV-related complaints had decreased to about 140 cases in 2022, from more than 200 cases a year in 2021 and 2020.

However, to install CCTV cameras outside their homes, HDB dwellers still have to ask for approval.

Lawyer Lionel Tan, a partner at law firm Rajah & Tann, said the general rule by town councils is that written authorisation is required for the installation of CCTV cameras on common property including walls outside a flat or open spaces, though there might be slight variations in the by-laws across different town councils.

A spokesman for Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) told ST that its approval is needed for both CCTV cameras and doorbell cameras in common areas.

Still, this has not deterred more homeowners seeking to install one.