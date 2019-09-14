Hazy skies return to Singapore: ST readers share photos as PSI hits unhealthy level

SINGAPORE - As hazy skies returned to Singapore over the weekend, many people took to Facebook and Instagram to share photos of the situation across the island.

Air quality took a sharp turn for the worse on Saturday (Sept 14), with the PSI reading entering the unhealthy level for the first time since 2016, after hovering in the moderate range.

The National Environment Agency said the hazy conditions were due to smoke haze from Sumatra being blown in by the prevailing winds.

Here's what ST readers and social media users - from Jurong to Tanjong Pagar and Serangoon - saw.

1. ST reader Sameen Khan, showing the view of Robertson Quay, Clarke Quay and Marina Bay

2. Instagram user bockkaisheng, at 6.30pm in Serangoon Avenue 3

3. Instagram user chubbyting at The Pinnacle@Duxton in Tanjong Pagar

4. Instagram user aaditmital

5. Instagram user archana_chinnaiyan

6. Facebook user Khiu Ke Jun at 4pm in Pioneer Road in Jurong

7. Instagram user ineedmorechoco

8. Instagram user kayden_chong in Clementi

9. Facebook user Lubna Kalani in Upper Bukit Timah Road

10. Facebook user Annie Xue in Lorong Ah Soo

11. ST reader Jason Pallini at 6.45pm at Kallang Riverside Park

12. Facebook user Janie Jeffy at Changi Airport

