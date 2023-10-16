Haze situation in Singapore expected to improve in mid-week with rain forecast: NEA

SINGAPORE – The haze situation in Singapore is expected to improve in the coming days, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday.

“The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore is expected to reduce towards Wednesday as shower activities are forecast to return to the surrounding region,” the agency added.

However, Singapore may experience slight haze before that, as the number of hot spots detected, mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra, spiked to 285, up from 24 detected on Sunday.

Dry weather is forecast over the surrounding region on Tuesday, NEA said, though some rain is expected in Singapore. The 24-hour PSI reading for Tuesday is expected to be in the moderate 51-to-100 range.

Monday’s 24-hour PSI reading was between 54 and 72, and the one-hour PM2.5 reading as at 6pm was between 13 and 31 micrograms per cubic m of air. PM2.5 refers to fine particles – usually airborne – that are 2.5 microns or smaller.