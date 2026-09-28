Haze in S’pore: Air quality returns to moderate levels

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Geylang Road on Sept 27. At 6am on Sept 28, the 24-hour PSI reading for the central region was 80.

SINGAPORE – Air quality across Singapore was back to moderate levels early on Sept 28, after it rose to the unhealthy range a day earlier.

At 6am on Sept 28, the 24-hour PSI reading for the central region was 80 , joining the northern, southern, eastern and western regions in the moderate range at 62, 68, 74 and 68 respectively.

The PSI for reading for the central region lay in the unhealthy range at 110 on Sept 27, before improving at midnight, where it fell to the moderate range of 95.

PSI readings for the rest of the region fell to the moderate range earlier on the night of Sept 27.

At 9pm, the PSI reading for the east fell to 99, below the 101 threshold for the unhealthy band.

The PSI reading for the northern, southern and western regions was in the moderate range at 78, 85 and 90 respectively.

At 7am on Sept 27, the 24-hour PSI readings stood at 128 in the central region, 115 in the east and 106 in the west.

Readings in the north (89) and south (95) were in the moderate range at 7am.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the 24-hour PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, while an hourly PM2.5 reading between 56 and 150 indicates an elevated concentration of fine particles.

Decathlon’s inaugural Kiprun race was adjusted on Sept 27 because of the poor air quality.

The 21.1km half-marathon was shortened to 10km, while distances for the other formats – the 10km, 5km and Kids Dash (670m) – were unchanged.

In its daily haze advisory on Sept 27, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said air quality in Singapore for the next 24 hours was forecast to be in the moderate to low-unhealthy range.

While some showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the region on Sept 28, dry conditions are expected to continue over southern Sumatra, as well as southern Kalimantan.

“With the prevailing winds forecast to blow from the south-east, there remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore,” the NEA said.

It advised the public to refer to the hourly PM2.5 readings for immediate activities and 24-hour PSI ones to plan for the day ahead.

For periods when the air quality crosses into the unhealthy range, NEA has advised healthy people to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, while vulnerable groups like the elderly, children and pregnant women, as well as people with chronic lung or heart disease, should minimise or avoid such activities altogether.

The PSI first returned to the unhealthy range on Sept 4, the first time since October 2023. Readings in the central region were the highest, peaking at 154 on Sept 15.

In its fortnightly weather forecast on Sept 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said more showers are expected in the second half of the month, than in the first.