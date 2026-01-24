Haze in eastern Singapore likely due to hot spot in Johor: NEA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The air quality in the eastern part of Singapore crept into the unhealthy range on Jan 24, with PM 2.5 levels showing a reading of 162 at about 4.45pm .

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on its Facebook page the PM 2.5 levels , referring to fine inhalable particles in the air, measuring up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter, were “slightly elevated”.

Some residents had reported a faint smell of burning .

At about 8pm, NEA said on Facebook: “This is likely due to a detected hot spot and smoke plume in Johor that is near to Singapore.

“With prevailing winds blowing from the n orth and north-east , some haze could have drifted over and affected air quality.”

The PM 2.5 levels for the eastern part of Singapore showed “normal” with a reading 27 at 8pm, according to NEA’s website . The Pollutant Standard Index , which is based on the amount of six air pollutants, in the area was 58, or in the “moderate” range.

Air quality is deemed “normal” if th e PM 2.5 reading is in the 0 to 55 range, while a PM 2.5 level of between 151 and 250 indicates a “high” level of such particles in the air.

The public can check the latest air quality updates on the myENV mobile app.