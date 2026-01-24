Straitstimes.com header logo

Haze in eastern Singapore likely due to hot spot in Johor: NEA

The Pollutant Standard Index, which is based on the amount of six air pollutants, in the area was 58, or in the “moderate” range.

Zaihan Mohamed Yusof

  • On Jan 24, 2026, eastern Singapore's air quality turned unhealthy, with PM2.5 levels reaching 162 at 4.45pm.
  • The NEA reported "slightly elevated" PM2.5 levels and a faint burnt smell; a hotspot in Johor, Malaysia, was suspected.
  • By 8pm, PM2.5 levels in eastern Singapore returned to "normal" at 27, with the PSI at 58 ("moderate").

SINGAPORE – The air quality in the eastern part of Singapore crept into the unhealthy range on Jan 24, with PM 2.5 levels showing a reading of 162 at about 4.45pm.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on its Facebook page the

PM 2.5 levels

, referring to fine inhalable particles in the air, measuring up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter, were “slightly elevated”.

Some residents had reported a faint smell of burning.

At about 8pm, NEA said on Facebook: “This is likely due to a detected hot spot and smoke plume in Johor that is near to Singapore.

“With prevailing winds blowing from the north and north-east, some haze could have drifted over and affected air quality.”

The PM 2.5 levels for the eastern part of Singapore showed “normal” with a reading 27 at 8pm,

according to NEA’s website

. The Pollutant Standard Index, which is based on the amount of six air pollutants, in the area was 58, or in the “moderate” range.

Air quality is deemed “normal” if the PM 2.5 reading is in the 0 to 55 range, while a PM 2.5 level of between 151 and 250 indicates a “high” level of such particles in the air.

The public can check the latest air quality updates on the myENV mobile app.

Zaihan Mohamed Yusof is senior crime correspondent at The Straits Times.

