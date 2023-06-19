Hawkers worry about stall design after fire at newly opened Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday said that members of the public had put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before its officers arrived. There were no reported injuries.

The sprinkler system was also activated.

The single-storey hawker centre has 44 stalls, which are arranged in five hexagonal structures of eight to nine stalls each. Each stall has openings at the back leading into a common area shared by other stalls in the same ring.

There is only a single common door allowing exit from the interior of each ring.

Madam Christine Lock, 47, who runs a nasi lemak stall two stalls away from the one that caught fire, said she was with her husband when the fire broke out.

She said she managed to scramble over the fixed counter, which is about 80cm tall, but is worried about older and less mobile hawkers.

She said: “What if there’s a 70-year-old man in the stall, who may not be fit enough to climb over? What then?”

Madam Lock said that to reach the fire extinguishers placed in front of the stalls, hawkers have to go out the back of their stall, and then past the single common exit door.