Hawkers to get more help to do online food delivery: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - Hawkers will be given additional help by the Government to get onto online delivery platforms as more people stay home and order food online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning (June 5),Minister for Communications and Information (MCI) Josephine Teo said this was a new eating lifestyle which presented challenges for hawkers.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, noted the National Environment Agency has provided incentives for hawkers to get on food delivery platforms.

Mrs Teo said to organise their efforts and give it an added push, she has asked Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Mr Tan Kiat How to help hawkers get onto online delivery platforms.

She also welcomed the support of Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Dr Amy Khor, who will work with Mr Tan to recruit partners who can bring about this digital change to improve the lives and livelihoods of hawkers.

Mrs Teo added: "Just as we have overcome the challenges in helping our hawkers with e-payment, I believe we can overcome these new sets of challenges too."

She said about 60 per cent of the 18,000 stallholders in Singapore now offer QR e-payment under the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Hawkers Go Digital effort.

Mrs Teo said when Covid-19 first struck last year, some hawkers were initially hesitant about going digital.

But the country supported them and the industry provided the infrastructure to offer hawker food on online platforms.

She said the community championed and bought hawker food, and the government intensified outreach efforts.

She added: "Our hawkers themselves also showed great can-do spirit, changed their mindset and took the digital leap."

In her post, Mrs Teo referred to an opinion piece by The Straits Times' associate editor, Ms Chua Mui Hoong, published on Friday, which urged regulatory agencies and big food delivery industry players to provide long-term support for hawkers to go digital.

Ms Chua noted the swell in ground-up and volunteer efforts to help hawkers amid Covid-19 restrictions but questioned where the state, the government agencies, and industry players were in these efforts.

She had suggested setting up an alliance for action to help hawkers, which included the above partners.

Ms Chua wrote: "These alliances are a new breed of private-public partnership that brings industry leaders together with government officials to brainstorm ideas and operationalise them quickly - a kind of skunkworks team that works across ministries, and with the private sector, to solve specific problems."

Mrs Teo said these views were mirrored by her MCI colleagues and urged Singaporeans to keep supporting their favourite hawkers.

She said: "One dabao and a kind word will mean so much to them and their business."

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Tan said he and Dr Khor plan to rope in public and private partners to explore ideas to help hawkers better adopt online delivery and e-ordering platforms.

He added there were about 1,000 digital ambassadors on the ground and urged hawkers to look out for them if they needed help.