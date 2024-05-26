7 hawkers joined succession scheme in two years; others cite lack of incentives to join

Like the Tans, many veteran hawkers say they hope to get something for their years of hard work before passing their recipes to non-family members.

Several of them told The Straits Times this was one reason why they did not join the Hawker Succession Scheme (HSS), set up in January 2022 to keep hawker culture alive.

In response to a parliamentary question on May 8, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said seven veteran hawkers have enrolled in the scheme since its launch.

Two have transferred their stalls to their successors, while a third is in the process of doing so. Another two have been matched with aspiring successors, and the remaining two are awaiting potential successors, Ms Fu added.

The process of matching retiring hawkers and aspiring successors requires time and effort for a relationship to be built, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in response to queries from ST.

“In some situations, the runway to retire is shortened due to the veteran hawker’s health or other personal reasons that require them to give up their stalls more urgently and the HSS may not work out,” said NEA, adding that it regularly reviews the scheme.

The scheme caters to retiring veteran cooked-food hawkers who have been operating in NEA-managed hawker centres for at least 15 years.

It involves a three-month apprenticeship to ensure the successor can properly replicate the hawker’s signature dish. The successor must also maintain the hawker’s signature dish and stall name for the first three years, among other criteria.

Retiring hawkers get a monthly stipend of $1,500 during the apprenticeship period. Hawkers paying subsidised rental fees will typically also get a one-off payment of $23,000 when they exit the trade.