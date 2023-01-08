Hawkers, postmen, shopkeepers to keep an eye on the elderly in Cheng San-Seletar

SINGAPORE - Elderly and vulnerable residents in the Cheng San-Seletar neighbourhood will have a closer eye kept on them by a network of hawkers, postmen and shopkeepers, among others.

These are the familiar faces in the neighbourhood who can alert the Cheng San Community Club when something is amiss, such as a resident’s overflowing letterbox or regular patrons missing their usual coffee sessions.

Speaking at a community visit on Sunday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that given Singapore’s ageing population, the welfare of seniors is a major priority for the Government and the Ministry of Health.

“With community assets, plus the ground troops like the different volunteers and agencies working the ground, I hope we can reach out to as many seniors as possible,” said Mr Ong. “Maybe if they are successful, we can scale them up.”

Around 20 hawker stalls at Chong Boon Market & Food Centre are participating in a pilot programme where they will be trained by Touch Community Services to keep a lookout for regular elderly patrons showing signs of distress or who do not show up for days.

A dementia care workshop will also be organised for volunteers and organisations in the area, where they will learn about the signs and symptoms of those suffering from dementia or mental distress.

Similarly, four more HDB blocks with a higher proportion of elderly residents will be added to the existing three blocks monitored by SingPost postmen.

This follows a successful three-month pilot programme from September to November 2022, during which postmen monitored letterboxes for irregularities in mail collection patterns among residents, especially those who have not collected their mail in a long time. While some anomalies were found, they turned out to be false alarms.

Postmen, shopkeepers or others can alert the Cheng San Community Club about anomalies or irregularities. Grassroots volunteers will then be activated to visit residents and check on them.

Mr Lee Sian Hock, 56, owner of Guan Hock Coffee Stall at Chong Boon Market & Food Centre, is among the hawkers and shop owners who have volunteered to receive training.

“(The initiative) is good, so I’ll know how to identify seniors who need help because, for now, I only know my regulars,” said Mr Lee who has been working there for 30 years. “I will try to help however I can.”

MP for Cheng San-Seletar ward Nadia Ahmad Samdin, who launched the Care Network-Living Well initiative in December 2021 to equip the community with awareness and skills in mental health issues, said such initiatives are about increasing the eyes and ears on the ground.

Ms Nadia noted the pandemic had an impact on seniors, causing some of them to feel more withdrawn and scared to step out of their home, with some not knowing what to do or who to reach out to.

“A lot of the organisations like the ageing centres are in physical spaces, but we want to try and draw as many seniors out as possible and go down to the nodes where they are... like with the TCM mobile van,” she said.