Hawkers in S'pore better prepared for drop in customers this year amid tightened Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Hawkers welcomed the news that they will be supported with subsidies and waivers in rental fees amid phase two dine-in restrictions, which took effect on May 16, but said more needs to be done because of the uncertainty.

Mr Khong Wai Keong, 54, who sells char siew rice at Kovan Hougang Market and Food Centre, said: "It's good that there are subsidies, but I'd rather have more customers than lower rental."

Ms Elayne Ang, 40, who sells carrot cake and hokkien mee in Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre, said: "It's very helpful in reducing overhead cost, but I'm not sure whether two months of rental waiver is enough. Even when restrictions ease, there will be a lingering effect."

But hawkers said they were better prepared this time, having experienced the circuit breaker last year.

Eight stallholders from three hawker centres whom The Straits Times spoke to said they have tapped delivery platforms and Facebook groups or set up a phone-in system for customers to order takeaways.

Ms Ang said: "We've experienced it before, we anticipated it. When the news was announced, we expected fewer people and decided to be more cautious."

After the circuit breaker period last year, she started a phone-in system for takeaways. Since May 16 this year, she has been receiving about five to eight calls a day instead of the usual three a week.

Mr Will Chua, 32, who sells claypot chicken rice at Kovan Hougang Market and Food Centre, advertises his business on Facebook groups and arranges food deliveries. He has been doing so since the circuit breaker period.

"It has helped us quite a lot, as we are able to find customers living in other places. Sometimes people also do group buys," said Mr Chua, adding that his business dropped by about 20 per cent during the circuit breaker and it is now down by about 50 per cent.

Mr Jao Shan Koing, 47, who sells beef noodles, also at the Kovan Hougang food centre, said his usual 200 walk-in customers a day is currently down to about 80.

Mr Sumadi Sapari, 53, who sells mee rebus and mee soto at Adam Road Food Centre and is the sole breadwinner of his family of five, said that since Covid-19 started, he has set aside savings that can last up to six months as a precaution.

When asked about the current restrictions, Mr Jao said: "I hope it's only one month and not a few months like last year, and that it all gets better soon."