Hawkers at reopened Tekka Market and Food Centre welcome improved drainage, bird netting

SINGAPORE - About two years ago, Mr Willie Goh, a hawker at Tekka Market and Food Centre, experienced a clogged drain in his stall.

The issue, which affected many stalls in the same row, led to water gushing out from his stall, which sells the likes of fried bee hoon (vermicelli) and porridge.

Mr Goh, 58, who operates Zhu Jiao Shu Shi, a family business, is happy that the issue with the drainage system was dealt with during the last three months of repairs and redecoration work at Tekka.

The works, which began on July 3, have been completed for the cooked food and wet market stalls on the first floor - save minor touch-ups - ahead of the resumption of operations on Sunday.

On Saturday, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Alvin Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, was at the market and food centre for a reopening ceremony.

Among the other changes are new flooring, fresh paint, new tables and chairs, upgraded toilets and a new smoking point.

Mr Mohmed Nejamdeen, 62, who runs Prata Saga Sambal Berlada, told The Straits Times that the faulty drainage system was a major issue that plagued stall operators for the last two or three years, and was often raised to the Tanjong Pagar Town Council.

While repairs were done at that time, the problem would resurface. Now that the pipes have been replaced, Mr Nejamdeen said he was glad that the issue was sorted out.

He said: “The best thing for us is the change to the drainage system, because that is an issue we have been facing for quite a while.”

Mr Nejamdeen, who took the opportunity in the last three months to travel to India and Malaysia, is looking forward to returning to business as usual at the new-look Tekka on Sunday.

“The changes have enhanced the market and would bring in better business for us,” he said.

Even so, the lack of space in front of his stall remains an unresolved issue that results in congestion from people walking and queuing, added Mr Nejamdeen.

Mr Antony Raj, 43, a tailor on the second floor, where renovations were completed on Aug 31, is happy with the improvements to the centre’s ventilation.

“The fans were smaller last time and it would get very hot. With the new and bigger fans, it is now better,” he said in Tamil.