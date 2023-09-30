Hawkers at reopened Tekka Market and Food Centre welcome improved drainage, bird netting

SINGAPORE - About two years ago, Mr Willie Goh, a hawker at Tekka Market and Food Centre, experienced a clogged drain in his stall.
The issue, which affected many stalls in the same row, led to water gushing out from his stall, which sells the likes of fried bee hoon (vermicelli) and porridge.
Mr Goh, 58, who operates Zhu Jiao Shu Shi, a family business, is happy that the issue with the drainage system was dealt with during the last three months of repairs and redecoration work at Tekka.
The works, which began on July 3, have been completed for the cooked food and wet market stalls on the first floor - save minor touch-ups - ahead of the resumption of operations on Sunday.
On Saturday, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Alvin Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, was at the market and food centre for a reopening ceremony.
Among the other changes are new flooring, fresh paint, new tables and chairs, upgraded toilets and a new smoking point.
Mr Mohmed Nejamdeen, 62, who runs Prata Saga Sambal Berlada, told The Straits Times that the faulty drainage system was a major issue that plagued stall operators for the last two or three years, and was often raised to the Tanjong Pagar Town Council.
While repairs were done at that time, the problem would resurface. Now that the pipes have been replaced, Mr Nejamdeen said he was glad that the issue was sorted out.
He said: “The best thing for us is the change to the drainage system, because that is an issue we have been facing for quite a while.”
Mr Nejamdeen, who took the opportunity in the last three months to travel to India and Malaysia, is looking forward to returning to business as usual at the new-look Tekka on Sunday.
“The changes have enhanced the market and would bring in better business for us,” he said.
Even so, the lack of space in front of his stall remains an unresolved issue that results in congestion from people walking and queuing, added Mr Nejamdeen.
Mr Antony Raj, 43, a tailor on the second floor, where renovations were completed on Aug 31, is happy with the improvements to the centre’s ventilation.
“The fans were smaller last time and it would get very hot. With the new and bigger fans, it is now better,” he said in Tamil.
The owner of seafood stall Lee Yit Huat Trading, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, said he hopes the renovations will see off a bird problem at the market.
“Previously, a lot of birds would come in to find food and there will be a lot of droppings. Now there is a netting and I hope that this will improve,” the 60-year-old said.
Mr Lee moved his business to the market at Toa Payoh Lorong 4 temporarily when Tekka was closed for three months.
Ms Tay Siam Eng, 70, who operates Yong Sheng Cooked Food, was hoping that more could be done during the recent works.
She wondered if a central exhaust system, which switches on automatically between 7am and 7pm, could be operated individually, so that she could switch it off when she was not working. This would make it easier for her to maintain the system, she said.
In response to ST’s queries, a Tanjong Pagar Town Council spokesperson said the 216 market stalls, 119 hawker stalls and 68 lock-up stalls at Tekka were at full occupancy three months ago. At present, occupancy is at 96 per cent.
Rents were waived when the works were done and the National Environment Agency said previously that there would be no rental increase owing to the works.
On Saturday, some of the workers involved in the works put their palm prints on a banner, a gesture intended to show appreciation for them. Mr Tan also put his print on the banner.
Ten of the workers also received goodie bags containing items such as power banks and water bottles from Mr Tan, while the other 40 or so workers will receive theirs later.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr Tan said among the feedback from residents and hawkers was a wish for Tekka to be a clean space.
“Our town council, our cleaners, our hawker’s association are doing what they can to keep this place clean. But we require everybody to play their part, so that a fresh, new Tekka Centre will remain clean, will remain fresh, and will remain welcoming for residents and visitors.”