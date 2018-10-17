Hawkers and operator meet over controversial 20-cent tray-return system

Modifications to a tray-return system that has stirred unhappiness at Jurong West Hawker Centre were floated during a meeting yesterday between some hawkers and the centre's operator.
These included a possible 20-cent increase in food prices at the centre, and having customers pay a 20-cent deposit when they buy food and get the money back when they return the tray.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?