Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – One Punggol Hawker Centre will be managed by Hawkermania from Aug 15 as current operator Timbre + Hawkers’ tenure ends.

Hawkermania is a subsidiary of Kimly, according to the latter’s 2024 annual report . Kimly – one of the Republic’s largest traditional coffee shop operators – is listed on the Singapore stock exchange.

Timbre + Hawkers is ending its tenure on Aug 14, a year short of its three-year contract. The reason behind it was not made public.

A tender for the One Punggol Hawker Centre was called by the National Environment Agency (NEA) in January, and the agency announced the new operator in a Facebook post on June 5 .

NEA had said in a December 2025 statement that Timbre + Hawkers would not be taking part in the January tender.

One Punggol Hawker Centre opened on Oct 31, 2022, and has about 30 hawkers , according to information on its website.

Timbre + Hawkers bagged the first contract to run the food centre from September 2022 for two years. In August 2024, it inked a second deal to run the centre for three years until August 2027.

One Punggol Hawker Centre is one of NEA’s socially conscious enterprise hawker centres.

The concept aims to “harness the experience and expertise” of industry players, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan in a parliamentary reply in September 2025.

As part of tender requirements, such hawker centres are required to implement measures to keep food affordable, Goh said.

Most have done so by making at least one value meal available at each stall, Goh added.

In its December statement, NEA said it would be working closely with Timbre + Hawkers and the new operator – now announced as Hawkermania – to ensure that there is little disruption to stallholders and patrons during the transition period.

NEA added that the new operator will be required to retain all existing individual stallholders who wish to continue their operations for at least two years.

During this period, existing rental rates will remain unchanged for the first year, and later changes, if any, will be capped at market rates, added NEA.

Timbre + Hawkers also runs Yishun Park Hawker Centre, which has about 40 stalls and 800 seats , according to its website. The operator drew flak in August 2025 for management practices at the hawker centre, as well as the rental model it has in place.

Canopy Hawkers Group will manage Yishun Park Hawker Centre from July 20, NEA previously said.

The agency said on June 5 that FairPrice Group Hawker Centre has been reappointed to manage Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre from July 1.

Both Yishun Park Hawker Centre and Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre are also socially conscious enterprise hawker centres.

NEA said of the three hawker centre operators: “All of them are experienced F&B operators with fresh initiatives and programmes that will drive footfall to the centres and bring value to both patrons and stallholders.”

It added that the appointments are part of its broader efforts to partner experienced F&B operators to keep Singapore’s socially conscious enterprise hawker centres thriving as community dining spaces.