Hawker who has sold $2 laksa for 15 years: ‘Some customers don’t have much money’

Some hawkers have resolutely stayed the course, even as others struggle to keep a lid on prices.

Mr Victor Woo has sold $2 laksa and prawn noodles for over 15 years at his stall in Chinatown Complex Food Centre. ST PHOTO: SHERMAINE ANG
Shermaine Ang
Updated
Published
45 min ago
SINGAPORE - Two dollars. This is how much Mr Victor Woo has been charging for laksa and prawn noodles at his stall in Chinatown Complex Food Centre for over 15 years.

And he plans to keep it that way in spite of high inflation.

