Hawker hopes to keep prices low at her $2.50 Malay food stall despite rising costs, GST hike

SINGAPORE – In the face of soaring food prices and the GST hike, one hawker near Chinatown still hopes to keep the prices of her hearty Malay food low for the less fortunate.

As its name suggests, The $2.50 Shop at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre sells almost all its dishes, including lontong and briyani, for $2.50.

Ms Hani Isnin-Racine, 40, said the Jan 1 increase in the goods and services tax to 9 per cent will make it harder for her and her elderly parents to sustain their stall, which they have been running since 2019.

Ms Hani and her parents slashed prices at their stall in 2021 after noticing residents around the area who could not afford to buy a meal, dropping prices by $1 to $3. Jalan Kukoh Food Centre is located near many public rental flats.

Her parents were on board with the idea, even though they knew selling food at a low cost would affect profits.

One of the many experiences that inspired them to make the change was an elderly man who would sit at the food centre for nearly an hour because he wanted to eat but did not have much money.

Ms Hani’s heart also especially went out to single parents. One woman who visited the stall asked for whatever she could get for $10 to feed herself and her four children.

“We just want to be able to do what we can for the community here.”

After the stall lowered its prices, footfall increased but earnings took a hit by almost half.

Ms Hani, who is married, said: “There are days when we have no take-home pay. We earn minimally, but the satisfaction of making a slight difference in people’s lives is worthwhile.”

Operating the stall is hard work, she added. The stall operates from 3.30am to 2.30pm.