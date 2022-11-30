Hawker centre and coffee shop toilets cleaner since 2020: NEA survey

SINGAPORE - Toilets located in public places were found to be cleaner in a recent survey, despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions which saw more people out and about.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said their survey showed that hawker centres, coffee shops and bus interchanges saw improvements in overall toilet cleanliness levels compared to a similar survey in 2020.

Lavatories in nine types of premises accessible by the public were checked this time, compared to checks at only toilets in MRT stations, bus interchanges, hawker centres and coffee shops in 2020.

The findings were released on Wednesday at the launch of this year’s clean public toilets campaign by NEA and the Public Hygiene Council.

Speaking at the event at Our Tampines Hub, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng noted that public toilets were cleaner despite the increase in use with the relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

“This is quite significant because today, versus two years ago, there are a lot more users with relaxation of the pandemic measures.

“So it means that even though there are more people using our public facilities, the level of cleanliness has increased.”

But he added that even as more facilities and businesses open up, hiring more cleaners would be challenging.

“Workforce numbers is one thing, but there is also the quality and training that they go through so that they are able to do the job well.

“So we must also rely on technology, whether it’s cleaning equipment, detergents, or the design of toilets. Sometimes the design of toilets can be conducive for people to keep the place clean.”

Madam Kam Feng Lian, 65, who has worked as a cleaner at Our Tampines Hub hawker centre for four years, offered a clue as to why toilets were cleaner.

“People have become more conscious of personal hygiene during the pandemic, because they are scared of the virus and the spread of disease,” she said in Mandarin.

The Clean Public Toilets Campaign in 2022 aims to continue urging users to adopt the behaviours of “Flush, Clean, Bin, Dry”.

Oil company Esso Singapore and e-commerce firm Lazada are joining in the efforts for the first time.

Esso will put up posters in gas station toilets to remind people to keep them clean, while Lazada will reward app users, who access campaign messages, with coins which can be used to offset their next purchase or redeem discount vouchers.

This is in addition to organisers running the campaign on free-to-air television, and out-of-home, digital and social media platforms.