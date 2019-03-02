Haw Par Villa's gates of 'hell' reopen to visitors

The Haw Par Villa theme park reopened its gates to visitors yesterday after being closed from Dec 1 to undergo repair works.

Haw Par Villa, also known as the Tiger Balm Gardens, was built in 1937 by Tiger Balm tycoon Aw Boon Haw. It is the last of its kind after its sister park in Hong Kong was demolished in 1998.

The park is known for its statues and dioramas portraying scenes from Chinese folklore. One of its most famous features is its 10 Courts of Hell, which depicts, in graphic detail, the punishments that await souls who go astray in the afterlife.