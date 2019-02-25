Haw Par Villa to reopen on March 1 after three-month closure for repair works

SINGAPORE - Haw Par Villa will be reopening its gates this Friday (March 1) after a three-month closure.

It was closed for repair works which began on Dec 1 last year, the Singapore Tourism Board said on Monday.

The park was closed to ensure public safety, and it will be reopening for free public access this Friday.

Haw Par Villa, also known as the Tiger Balm Gardens, was built in 1937 by Tiger Balm tycoon Aw Boon Haw for his younger brother Aw Boon Par. One of the highlights of the park was its 10 Courts of Hell, which depicted punishments in the afterlife for wayward souls in graphic detail.