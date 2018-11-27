Haw Par Villa to close for three months to undergo repair works

SINGAPORE - Haw Par Villa will be closed temporarily from Dec 1 this year to Feb 28 next year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Tuesday (Nov 27).

The closure was to ensure public safety as the park will be undergoing repair works during this period, it said.

Haw Par Villa will reopen for free public access on March 1 next year.

Also known as the Tiger Balm Gardens, Haw Par Villa was built in 1937 by Tiger Balm tycoon Aw Boon Haw, for his younger brother Aw Boon Par.

It is known for its 10 Courts of Hell, which depicts punishments in the afterlife for wayward souls in graphic detail.