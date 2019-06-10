Haw Par Villa improves lighting features as it stays open till 10pm

Visitors to Haw Par Villa can now explore its 1,000 Technicolor sculptures and dioramas as well as wander its 10 Courts of Hell after dark.

The park has permanently extended its operating time by three hours from 7pm to 10pm nightly in a bid to attract more visitors. Previously, it was opened from 9am to 7pm. Entry to the park is free.

Site manager Journeys said the best time to visit the park is in the evening and added that it has improved the lighting features there.

Its spokesman said: "We want to offer visitors a surreal and enchanting experience as night falls in Haw Par Villa. Not only is the park particularly beautiful as the sun goes down, it also allows visitors to experience its beauty in comfort in cooler weather."

Journeys said it is working with event organisers to plan for regular events in the evenings, especially during the weekends. These will take place from next month.

Human resource assistant Shawna Tan, 24, said she looks forward to visiting the park during its new extended operating hours. "It'll be like having a year-round Halloween park, but one which is free," she said.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay