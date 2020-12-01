Have yourself a very merry virtual Christmas

If you are feeling a little sad that you won’t be flying off for your annual wintry holiday this year or that you can’t hold the usual feasting parties at home, here’s the good news: the merry, joyous season of Christmas can still come to you — right in your living room.

For the first time, Blue Sky Events, the folks behind the popular Christmas Wonderland extravaganza — which has been held at the Gardens by the Bay since 2014 — will be celebrating this special holiday with the Virtual Christmas Wonderland 2020 event instead. It takes place from now to Dec 31.

What this means: your friends, family and you can enjoy the festivities in the comfort of your home.



PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS





But first, a little housekeeping is in order: sign up for this exclusive for-members-only virtual event. There are three membership tiers, with cute names like Blitzen ($8), Comet ($15) and Rudolph ($25).

Depending on the tier that you pay for, enjoy various activities to receive a limited edition Christmas Wonderland plush bear, send customised e-cards to your friends, or get on a private video call with Santa (terms and conditions apply).

Members enjoy unlimited access to the virtual world via a Christmas Wonderland app and Members Only area of the website.



PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Online games, contests and chats with Santa

Look out for many fun activities to take part in. For instance, there will be online games including Puzzlemania presented by Lenovo, a multiplayer snowball fight, and even traditional carnival games with a digital twist!

Top the leaderboard by the end of the year to be rewarded with fantastic prizes like Christmas Wonderland merchandise as well as shopping vouchers.

Rudolph members can even arrange a three-minute private Cisco Webex video call with Santa for your kids. They can let him (actually, you) know what they would like for Christmas.



PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



If you need to fulfill those wish lists right away, there’s even an online shopping segment featuring almost 60 brands such as Sephora, Kids21, Windowsill Pies and more. You can also pick from over 20 e-cards to customise for your loved ones.

Feel the festive spirit - in song, and shopping

And what’s the festive season without some festive entertainment? Tune into the Virtual Christmas Wonderland’s Tinsel Theatre presented by Lifetime.

Singalong to carols sung by MICapella and Raffles Ensemble, or pick up a skill to make festive treats.

If you want to indulge your competitive streak, take part in the Christmas Song Contest as a solo singer or as part of a group, and stand to win up to $6,000 across three categories.

’Tis the season for giving, and members are in for a real treat! More than $50,000 worth of cash and prizes like staycation packages and shopping vouchers stand to be won in The Great Christmas Wonderland Giveaway.



PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Walking in a kaleidoscopic wonderland

Your Christmas Wonderland experience won’t only be virtual.

Don’t miss the opportunity to “stroll” through the virtual Path of Tranquility brought to you by Envysion – a light tunnel with interactive features, available on the Christmas Wonderland app. Choose from four different light and sound options while you walk through it.

Alternatively, visit Gardens by the Bay to see the lights in person. Eight stunning lighting installations will illuminate the Supertree Grove in a 350m Walk of Lights, including a 17metre tall handmade Spalliera and a Cassa Armonica presented by Official Smiles Partner Zenyum.

Call it the best of both worlds indeed.

For more information, visit www.christmaswonderland.sg.