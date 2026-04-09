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After US President Donald Trump walked back his threats to wipe Iran off the map – and six weeks after the war in the Middle East started – there’s now a two-week ceasefire in place.

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After US President Donald Trump walked back his threats to wipe Iran off the map there’s now a two-week ceasefire in place.

Hours before this kicked in, the Singapore Government announced in Parliament on April 7 support measures to help cushion the cost increases resulting from the Middle East conflict.

These included disbursing $500 in CDC vouchers half a year early and a $200 increase in the Cost-of-Living Special payment.

Six weeks into this war, the question now is: do things get better from here, or are we just having a moment of respite before the knock-on effects continue to worsen?

In this podcast episode, I chat with economists Danny Quah, Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and Sheana Yue, a senior economist at global economic advisory firm Oxford Economics, about what else we should brace ourselves for.

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