Have an item to give away? Notice board project lets Nee Soon South residents help one another

SINGAPORE - Nee Soon South residents with needs such as furniture, tuition services or even job opportunities can now connect with their neighbours who offer them, through a common notice board where they can make these requests.

Residents who want to offer items or services can fill up a form and post it on the notice board at Nee Soon South Community Club, while those who need something can submit a request form.

The CC will then match the residents with resources with those who need them.

The initiative, called the Project Give And Take, was launched at the CC's annual open house on Sunday (Dec 9).

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah said: "There are a lot of residents who are very generous and want to give, but don't know how to."

Residents would e-mail or share with her during house visits that they have items or services to offer, said Ms Lee, adding that the notice board is a more permanent platform for the community to help one another.

"Big or small, we welcome the contributions. I hope that this would allow our residents to show their love and kindness for others."

Madam Rohani Hashim, 63, one of the residents who have put up a form on the notice board, is offering a new pair of roller blades for children.

Other items being offered on the board include clothes, books and a rice cooker.

"The roller blades are now being kept away and unused," said Madam Rohani.

"Hopefully, they can be give to someone who really needs them."