Has Trump ‘ruptured’ the global order? What can Singapore do?
After the World Economic Forum in Davos, it’s clear that global diplomacy has grown more confrontational and transactional. So what’s the game plan for Singapore now?
In this episode of The Usual Place, I speak with ST opinion editor Lin Suling, who was in Davos last week, and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy dean Joseph Liow about how we can work with American president Donald Trump’s conventional style of foreign policy.
The consensus was that ignoring the US is not an option, and that Trumpism is here to stay, even after the US president steps down.
As for Singapore, it’s not our style to “tahan”, said Suling, using the Malay word for endure. “Our mantra is to adapt and find new opportunities, and to get on the train.”
Highlights (click/tap above):
6:20 What was it like watching Mr Trump speak at Davos?
9:25 Is the world order “rupture” exaggerated?
13:09 How to avoid getting in the crosshairs of the US
19:00 Why it’s not possible for S’pore to ice out US
26:00 S’poreans need to be flexible in outlook and purpose
31:34 Will Trump’s moves influence other big powers to invade other countries?
34:34 “Might is right” has been normalised: Suling
37:40 Great powers have “no qualms” shoving rules aside: Joseph
40:05 Trump called out the dysfunction of the United Nations
42:05 Are countries FOMO about not being on the Board of Peace?
46:56 Should we just wait out the next three years of Trump’s presidency?
50:14 Trumpism is here to stay, even if Trump isn’t here: Joseph
Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh and Chen Junyi
Executive producers: Danson Cheong, Elizabeth Khor & Ernest Luis
Editorial producers: Elizabeth Law
