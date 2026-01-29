Has Trump ‘ruptured’ the global order? What can Singapore do?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

After last week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, it was clear that the gloves were off and countries were not in the mood play nice (at least not for now).

After the World Economic Forum in Davos, it’s clear that global diplomacy has grown more confrontational and transactional. So what’s the game plan for Singapore now?

In this episode of The Usual Place, I speak with ST opinion editor Lin Suling, who was in Davos last week, and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy dean Joseph Liow about how we can work with American president Donald Trump’s conventional style of foreign policy.

The consensus was that ignoring the US is not an option, and that Trumpism is here to stay, even after the US president steps down.



As for Singapore, it’s not our style to “tahan”, said Suling, using the Malay word for endure. “Our mantra is to adapt and find new opportunities, and to get on the train.”

Highlights (click/tap above):

6:20 What was it like watching Mr Trump speak at Davos?

9:25 Is the world order “rupture” exaggerated?

13:09 How to avoid getting in the crosshairs of the US

19:00 Why it’s not possible for S’pore to ice out US

26:00 S’poreans need to be flexible in outlook and purpose

31:34 Will Trump’s moves influence other big powers to invade other countries?

34:34 “Might is right” has been normalised: Suling

37:40 Great powers have “no qualms” shoving rules aside: Joseph

40:05 Trump called out the dysfunction of the United Nations

42:05 Are countries FOMO about not being on the Board of Peace?

46:56 Should we just wait out the next three years of Trump’s presidency?

50:14 Trumpism is here to stay, even if Trump isn’t here: Joseph

Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh and Chen Junyi

Executive producers: Danson Cheong, Elizabeth Khor & Ernest Luis

Editorial producers: Elizabeth Law

