Hari Raya-themed trains and buses spread festive cheer

Commuters can now catch trains and buses decorated with floral batik patterns and motifs of flowers and butterflies, with vibrant festive greetings on the train floor.

The Hari Raya-themed trains and buses will run until July 3. Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on June 5.

The trains are a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT, as well as Kembangan-Chai Chee and Geylang Serai wards under Marine Parade GRC.

There are five decorated trains, one for each of the five rail lines, and five decorated buses - services 28, 70, 76, 154 and 197.

The flower motifs symbolise the renewal of friendship and kinship, while the butterflies represent endurance, change, hope and life.

Similar festive designs can also be seen at the East-West Line platforms at Paya Lebar MRT station, located near the Geylang Serai bazaar.

Commuters can enjoy the same visual elements at the transfer linkway at Paya Lebar MRT interchange, as well as the Bedok and Boon Lay integrated transport hubs.

The adviser to Geylang Serai ward, Professor Fatimah Lateef, said: "These themed trains and buses are important because they create awareness and subconsciously add to the spirit of celebrating amongst people, which contributes to racial harmony."